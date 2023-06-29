Arrest made after driver in Lawrence chase runs into Douglas Co. deputy

File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after the driver in a morning police chase attempted to run and ran right into a Douglas Co. deputy.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, officials attempted to stop a vehicle near the 3200 block of Michigan St. as it was believed the driver, later identified as Christopher Bennett, was involved in a disturbance.

However, LPD said the car continued to speed west on 33rd St. to Iowa then drove through a field at 25th St. where the vehicle jumped an embankment and crashed into a parking lot.

After the car stopped, officials said Bennett ran away, leaving a female passenger behind in the vehicle. She was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Meanwhile, Bennett ran right into an alert deputy with the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office in the 2400 block of Redbud Ln.

Officials noted that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

