3 charged in insider trading case related to taking ex-President Donald Trump’s media company public

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Three Florida men were arrested Thursday and charged with illegally making over $22 million by insider trading ahead of the public announcement that a special purpose acquisition corporation was going to take a media company owned by former President Donald Trump public.

The charges were outlined in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

According to the indictment, the men were invited to invest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. and were provided confidential information that a potential target of DWAC and another acquisition corporation, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp., was Trump Media & Technology Group.

Authorities said the defendants bought millions of dollars of DWAC securities on the open market before news of the Trump media business was made public.

After the public announcement, the men were accused of dumping their securities for a significant profit, according to the court papers.

The men who were arrested were identified as Michael Shvartsman, Gerald Shvartsman and Bruce Garelick. It was not immediately clear who will represent them at initial court appearances in Florida.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Eric Perkins
Case dropped after suspect in downtown Topeka shootout pronounced dead
Kasandra Alexander
Fentanyl found in stopped vehicle north of Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
James Guerrero
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to solicit sexual acts from teen
WIBW-TV's News Director Jon Janes has spent nearly 24 years leading the 13 NEWS team.
WIBW-TV’s News Director to retire after 51 years in television news
FILE
Woman wanted on multiple felony warrants from Kansas and beyond arrested

Latest News

File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Arrest made after driver in Lawrence chase runs into Douglas Co. deputy
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor
LNL: SCOTUS strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor
Storms in Washington Co. bring down power lines on June 29, 2023.
Washington Co. residents urged to report outages following morning storm