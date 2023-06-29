$100K grant to help alleviate space crisis at Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new $100,000 grant is set to help alleviate the space crisis as well as expand spay and neuter services at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.

Helping Hands Humane Society says on Thursday, June 29, it is set to receive a $100,000 grant from Petco Love to allow it to continue to save the lives of animals in Northeast Kansas.

“Petco Love’s investment in our lifesaving efforts means the world to us. Supplemented adoption fees help alleviate our space crisis while decreasing barriers to pet adoption in our community. Grant funds will also be used to expand our spay and neuter services through our Community Clinic, addressing the issue of pet overpopulation to prevent future shelter space crises,” said Kathy Maxwell, executive director of HHHS.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit partnered with the national pet store chain that has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts for animals around the nation since it was founded in 1999.

“Our investment in Helping Hands Humane Society is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

Since it moved to its new facility in 2013, Helping Hands said it has helped find homes for 32,225 pets. Thanks to Petco Love’s 2022 grant, it broke its record with 474 adoptions in a single month in July 2022.

