Woman found in stolen car with drugs arrested after SE Topeka disturbance

Danielle Jacobs
Danielle Jacobs(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance in Southeast Topeka led officials to find a woman who had been driving a stolen car who also allegedly had drugs in her possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, officials were called to the 3200 block of SE Colorado Ave. with reports of a disturbance. A stolen car had allegedly been involved.

When officials arrived, they said a stolen vehicle was found in the area and they pulled the driver over. The driver was later identified as Danielle R. A. Jacobs, 53, of Topeka.

During the stop, TPD said it also found that Jacobs had illegal drugs in her possession. She was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of stolen property - between $1,500 and $25,000
  • Interference with law enforcement

As of Wednesday, Jacobs remains behind bars with no bond listed.

