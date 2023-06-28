Weeks-long investigation into meth distribution yields single arrest so far

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A weeks-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Franklin Co. has yielded the arrest of one suspect so far.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday afternoon, June 27, officials with the Drug Enforcement Unit searched a home in the 100 block of Monroe St. in Pomona in connection to a meth distribution investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the investigation has been open for a number of weeks in an attempt to be thorough. During the search, officials said methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia were found.

As a result, officials said Taylor Larsh, 33, of Pomona, was arrested and booked into the Franklin Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of meth with intent to distribute
  • No drug tax stamp
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia - one felony county and one misdemeanor
  • Possession of marijuana

Anyone with information about the illegal sale of drugs in Franklin Co. should report it to the Drug Enforcement Unit at 785-242-2561.

