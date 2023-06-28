Wednesday forecast: Dangerous heat the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern is the extreme heat through Friday with low chances of showers/storms due to a frontal boundary hanging up near the Nebraska border through Friday. The front will push through by Friday night leading to the highest chance of rain and cooler temperatures by the weekend.

Taking Action:

With extreme heat the rest of the week but especially today and tomorrow, make sure you’re staying safe. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind. If you any outdoor chores you need to get done, try and do them before noon.

Rain chances will remain low with most spots dry through Friday but not impossible especially north of I-70. Any storms that do develop could be strong to severe with a hail/wind threat.

With a cool down this weekend, Sunday is looking like the nicer day due to the rain chance Saturday. With that said if you do have outdoor plans Saturday there will still be a lot of dry time as well, it won’t be a washout so you don’t need to cancel plans at this time but have a Plan B just in case.



High confidence it will be hot through Friday but the amount of cloud cover and how high the humidity will be will determine how hot. Remember the higher the humidity the harder it is for temperatures to get hotter with more moisture in the air but whether you have relatively cooler temperatures because of higher humidity or vice versa, heat indices will likely be in the 98-106 range for most areas through Friday.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: After a few spotty showers/possible t-storms early, decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s to 103. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Can’t rule out a few showers/storms near the Nebraska/Kansas border. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs could range from low 90s near the Nebraska border with most spots back between 97-104. Winds NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Will continue with a low chance for storms Thursday night and possibly even into Friday. Again most spots will be dry and hot again with highs that will likely be more in the 90s for most areas, not as many triple digits if any (other than heat indices).

There will be a better chance of showers/storms Friday night into the day Saturday but still some dry time as well. Highs will be more in the 80s this weekend. While a low chance for rain is possible Sunday night through Tuesday, the better chance of rain may be Tuesday evening for the 4th. This is still a week away and could easily change so don’t panic about rain on the 4th yet, we’ll keep you updated for the next week.

Conditional risk storms even exist in the first place (hail/wind risk) (SPC/WIBW)

Conditional risk storms even exist in the first place (hail/wind risk) (SPC/WIBW)

Highest chance for storms is Friday night (hail/wind risk) (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.