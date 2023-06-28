Walmart robbery suspect taken to hospital after leading pursuit in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Walmart robbery suspect was taken to the hospital after the suspect led authorities on a pursuit across East Topeka.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a press release to 13 News WIBW-TV that officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to a robbery shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at Walmart located at 2630 SE California Ave. It was reported that an individual stole items from the business and had a firearm. The suspect left in a vehicle prior to the arrival of officers. It was quickly determined that the vehicle involved in the unit was stolen.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated shortly after 2 p.m., a K-9 Unit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop near SE Croco Rd. and SE Cyprus Dr. on a stolen vehicle that was associated with the previously mentioned robbery.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials said the driver failed to stop, starting a pursuit. The pursuit continued into the Oakland neighborhood.

According to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials, the female passenger bailed from the vehicle in the 400 block of SE Gray St. and was quickly taken into custody. The driver, and only other occupant, continued into East Topeka.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated the pursuit ended in the 1100 block of SE Lime St. after the suspect struck a Topeka Police Officer’s vehicle and an unoccupied vehicle.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted the officer and suspect were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

