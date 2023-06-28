VA Undersecretary urges veterans to apply now to maximize PACT Act benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - VA leaders are urging veterans to apply now for benefits under the PACT Act..

President Biden signed the act in August 2022. It expands eligibility for VA health care benefit for toxic exposure and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 era.

The VA Undersecretary for Benefits Joshua Jacobs spoke with Eye on NE Kansas about why veterans should act now. He said veterans who file by Aug. 9 will be able to have their earliest possible effective date preserved, potentially to when the act was signed into law in August 2022.

Jacobs says veterans shouldn’t be shy about applying.

“Not only do we want you to apply because this is an earned benefit, this will not only take care of you but it’s going to help your family and it’s going to help veterans because when you apply for benefits in the pursuit of healthcare we get greater information and it allows us to better understand the impact of things like toxic exposure and we could use that information to help other veterans in the future,” he said.

Veterans who may be eligible but are not sure if they have any conditions or symptoms should still apply, Jacobs said. He said they also should come in for a toxic exposure screening to see their risk or potential health concerns.

The PACT Act contains a presumptive military connection. Jacobs said veterans must only provide evidence of military service to show they served in a covered country during a covered time period, plus a record of health conditions that may be covered.

To apply for benefits or learn more about the PACT Act, visit https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/. You also may call 1-800-MYVA411 (800-698-2411).

