Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to solicit sexual acts from teen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to electronically solicit sexual acts from a person he believed to be a teenager.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to 13 NEWS that James A. G. Guerrero, 27, of Topeka, has been arrested in connection to an ongoing electronic solicitation investigation.

Shawnee Co. records indicate that Guerrero was booked into jail around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. He faces a single count of electronic solicitation - the offender believes the recipient to be a child between the ages of 14 and 16.

As of Wednesday, Guerrero remains behind bars with no bond listed.

