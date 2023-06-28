Topeka High School chimes set to sound in annual concert

Jerry Anderson performs his annual patriotic concert on the THS Chimes 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School is iconic for many reasons. Among them are its tower, and the chimes within.

Jerry Anderson has been bringing them alive for more than 20 years now with his annual patriotic concerts. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share more about it.

Anderson is a THS alum and an organist. He said he was asked if he’d like to create a concert using the chimes. He said an organ typically gives him 61 notes and more than 30 pedals to crafts songs, while the chimes have 18 notes. He said he’s reworked songs - and keeps adding more - to feature a full performance.

Anderson will play the chimes for a setup on the THS veranda that connects to the chimes within the tower. He said it’s still the original system installed in the 1930s.

The concert is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a free, 45 minute show!

Topeka High School is located at 800 SW 10th St. in Topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Inmate Eric Dwayne Perkins passed away at the...
Inmate declared dead at Shawnee County Adult Detention Center
FILE
Woman wanted on multiple felony warrants from Kansas and beyond arrested
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
Basile Risher
One arrested following month-long investigation into Topeka burglary
Kevin Crum
Topeka man stands accused of 10 counts of possession of child porn

Latest News

Ed White is organizing another Fourth of July car show that will take place from 8 a.m. to 3...
Fourth of July car show planned again this year at Lake Shawnee
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) arrested four people on Riley County District Court...
Four arrested for suspected fentanyl-related overdose cases in Riley County
WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes is retiring after 51 years in journalism.
WIBW-TV’s News Director to retire after 51 years in television news
Jerry Anderson performs his annual patriotic concert on the THS Chimes 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
Topeka High School chimes set to sound in annual concert