Topeka High School chimes set to sound in annual concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School is iconic for many reasons. Among them are its tower, and the chimes within.

Jerry Anderson has been bringing them alive for more than 20 years now with his annual patriotic concerts. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share more about it.

Anderson is a THS alum and an organist. He said he was asked if he’d like to create a concert using the chimes. He said an organ typically gives him 61 notes and more than 30 pedals to crafts songs, while the chimes have 18 notes. He said he’s reworked songs - and keeps adding more - to feature a full performance.

Anderson will play the chimes for a setup on the THS veranda that connects to the chimes within the tower. He said it’s still the original system installed in the 1930s.

The concert is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a free, 45 minute show!

Topeka High School is located at 800 SW 10th St. in Topeka.

