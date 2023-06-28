Three K-State creative projects receive prestigious international acclaim

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Kansas State University creative projects received prestigious international acclaim from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).

K-State said in a press release that CASE recognized three 2023 Circle of Excellence awards, including two silver awards and one bronze award.

According to K-State, the work honor was created by the K-State’s Division of Communications and Marketing and the KSU Foundation. The three K-State Circle of Excellence awards were among the 521 winners selected from 4,021 global entries in 2023.

K-State noted CASE is an international association of educational institutions. The Circle of Excellence Awards are international awards that showcase outstanding work in advancement services, alumni relations, communications, fundraising and marketing at colleges, universities, independent schools and affiliated nonprofits around the world.

The Division of Communications and Marketing earned a silver circle of Excellence award in the video/commercials category for the “Come see what’s next” instutiontal spot and a bronze Circle of Excellence award in the design/invitations category for the “We’re bringing the purple” postcards.

K-State said “Come see what’s next” was a 30-second broadcast spot that was produced as part of an ongoing brand campaign based on the idea of expectancy. The commercial concept builds excitement, keeps the audience engaged and closes with an invitation to “Come see what’s next.” Judges said they “loved the technique of cutting to the next scene before revealing the outcome, which created an exciting and engaging viewing experience.”

According to K-State, “We’re bringing the purple” postcards invited high school students to two different local events promoting K-State in Wichita and Kansas City. Judges praised the work as “a great example of ‘less is more’” and said the postcards “would stand out over the hordes of smiling student photos.”

“These projects are just two examples of the high-quality and collaborative work that our Division of Communications and Marketing team produces to show the rest of the world that K-State is a great place to be,” said Ashley Bourne, K-State interim vice president for communications and marketing. “To be recognized with two Circle of Excellence awards in the same year is the caliber of excellence that belongs to a next-generation land-grant university. I’m thrilled that our team has received this kind of recognition on the international stage.”

K-State said the KSU Foundation received a silver Circle of Excellence award in the communications/storytelling category for the “All in for K-State 2022.”

K-State indicated “All in for K-State 2022″ included articles, videos, social media posts/graphics and emails about students facing mental health challenge. Judges said it was “a beautifully executed submission that speaks directly to student population and alumni at large.”

“We are incredibly proud to be honored for our storytelling efforts,” said Susan Berhow, KSU Foundation vice president of communications and marketing. “This was an important story to tell, and this award honors the work of many teams at the KSU Foundation, photographers Luke Townsend and Doug Barrett, as well as our partners at K-State Counseling and Psychological Services, the Morrison Family Center for Student Well-Being and Lafene Health Center. We thank all the K-State students, faculty and staff who shared their stories and the donors who helped increase access to mental health services at K-State.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.