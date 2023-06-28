Stormont Vail strengthens visitor screenings, ID will be required

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health announced Tuesday that it will transition to a new safety screening.

CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy says it will allow them to know which patients and visitors are in their main hospital and where they are located. The process will include showing a photo ID, or a photo of the patient or visitor.

Stormont Vail recently ended its COVID-19 screenings, but note those screening resulted in an 88 percent drop in thefts, disorderly conduct, trespass and suspicious person reports.

They’ll begin implementing the safety screenings July 6, with a full transition by July 11.

