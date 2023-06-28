Seaman DB Callen Barta talks commitment to Nebraska

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2024 product talked with 13 Sports about his decision to commit to Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers.

Barta committed to Nebraska on June 18 as a Defensive back. He plays that position along with Wide receiver for Seaman but told 13 Sports he will focus on being a DB.

Barta hauled in more than 400 plus receiving yards and three touchdowns while defensively he totaled 26 tackles, three interceptions and two pass deflections.

He says he was talking with KU and K-State but Barta felt Nebraska was the right fit because he loves the culture they have and the coaching staff. But, a big part in this process for Barta was his brother Camden who’s an Outside Linebacker for Emporia State. Callen tells me they have a very strong relationship and he always looked up to him and asked him for advice whenever he needed it.

When Callen committed, Camden took to Twitter to share the message he got from his younger brother.

Emporia State OLB Camden Barta shares text message from brother Callen on commitment to Nebraska (Camden Barta (Twitter))

He told 13 Sports another big reason why he chose the Cornhuskers, could he see himself living there for an extended period of time and that answer was yes.

”When I went on my official visit, it was more like let me see where I’ll be living the next five years and my first time being in Lincoln Nebraska for the camp that I had last week so I was like I want to see where I’ll be living the next five years and I loved it so I was like let’s commit,” Barta said.

Barta also plays basketball for the Vikes and he’s thrilled to get back on the field for his senior season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.