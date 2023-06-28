Report finds Kansans depend on vices more than government

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that while government dependence in the Sunflower State remains low, dependence on vices is high.

With most in America set to celebrate the nation’s independence, on Wednesday, June 28, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it has analyzed that sovereignty in its most recent report, 2023′s Most Independent States.

To find which states were more self-sufficient than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 across 39 metrics that measure dependence on government and others for money, jobs and personal vices.

The report ranked Kansas 16th overall with a total score of 56. 47. The Sunflower State ranked 15th for financial independence, 2nd for government independence, 22nd for job-market independence, 31st for international trade independence and 47th for vice independence. While Kansans do not rely heavily on the government, they do on their vices.

Colorado came in 2nd overall with a total score of 64.79. It ranked 5th for financial independence, 8th for government independence, 15th for job-market independence, 6th for international trade independence and 24th for vice independence.

Nebraska ranked 17th overall with a total score of 56.10. It ranked 32nd for financial independence, 12th for government independence, 6th for job-market independence, 29th for international trade independence and 36th for vice independence.

Oklahoma ranked 31st overall with a total score of 53.57. It ranked 43rd for financial independence, 31st for government independence, 28th for job-market independence, 5th for international trade independence and 41st for vice independence.

Lastly, Missouri ranked 32nd overall with a total score of 51.59. It ranked 40th for financial independence, 26th for government independence, 12th for job-market independence, 17th for international trade independence and 43rd for vice independence.

The report also found that Oklahoma tied Arkansas for the fourth-lowest median credit score in the nation. Kansas was found to be the fourth-least federally dependent state with the third-lowest percentage of homes receiving SNAP benefits or food stamps. Nebraska had the fifth-lowest percentage of homes receiving these benefits.

Meanwhile, Colorado was found to have the second-lowest percentage of jobs supported by exported goods while Oklahoma had the third lowest. Colorado also had the second lowest percentage of state GDP generated by exports to other countries while Oklahoma had the third. Colorado was also found to have the fourth-highest percentage of adult drug users.

Lastly, Kansas tied with New Jersey for the state with the third-highest percentage of adults with gambling disorders while Oklahoma had the second-lowest percentage of adult binge drinkers.

The report found the most independent states are:

Utah Colorado Florida Washington Virginia

The report found the most dependent states are:

Louisiana Mississippi Kentucky Alaska West Virginia

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

