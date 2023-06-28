Officials close Gage Blvd. at 17th St. following afternoon crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials closed Gage Blvd. in the area of 17th St. as crews responded to an afternoon crash that resulted in minor injuries.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:20 p.m. officials were called to the area of 17th and Gage Blvd. with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.

Officials said a red passenger car was headed north on Gage Blvd. and had attempted to turn left onto 17th St. as a gold SUV was headed south on Gage. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Officials also said minor injuries were reported as a result of the incident, however, no one was taken to the hospital.

Crews did close Gage Blvd. in the area as they continue to clear the crash.

