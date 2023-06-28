Nearly $400K awarded to Stormont Vail for childcare expansion, education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of $322,950 in grant funds has been bestowed upon Stormont Vail Health to expand childcare and workforce development capabilities.

Stormont Vail Health announced on Tuesday, June 27, that it was recently awarded two grants to provide workforce development support. The grants will support enhanced simulation lab capabilities, team training and new equipment for the Topeka child care program.

The health network noted that the Sunflower State’s SPARK Executive Committee and the Kansas Department of Commerce awarded it the Delivering Residents and Workforce grant totaling $217,950 with a match requirement of $72,650.

Stormont Vail indicated that the DRAW grant funds will go toward the Simulation Lab’s e-REAL full immersion interactive classroom package. It is one of 26 recipients of this grant.

According to Stormont Vail, Building Blocks, its child care center for Topeka team members, was chosen as a SPARK Child Care Capacity Accelerator grant recipient. The grant totals $105,000 and will toward training for teachers and classroom equipment.

The health network said it submitted this application in tandem with the Greater Topeka Partnership to include nine projects. This will increase childcare capacity by more than 450 slots in Shawnee Co.

