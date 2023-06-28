Medicaid nonprofit taps former Kansas Medicaid Director as new president

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - UCare, a nonprofit health plan focused on expanding its footprint in the Sunflower State, has tapped the former Kansas Medicaid Director as its new Market President.

UCare, a nonprofit health plan, announced on Wednesday, June 28, that it has named former Kansas Medicaid Director Jon Hamdorf as its new Market President. Hamdorf, Midwest-born and raised, leverages more than a decade of public health plan leadership expertise to drive the bid for a 2025 Kansas Medicaid contract.

“I’m thrilled to lead the UCare team in Kansas and help fulfill our health plan’s mission of improving health through innovative services and partnerships across communities,” Hamdorf said.

The nonprofit said it is well positioned to partner with the State, health care providers and community-based organizations to bring a community-focused approach to members statewide. UCare offers a local health plan to address the needs of Kansans, eases administrative burdens and creates innovative programs and solutions through its community partnerships.

Located in Kansas City, UCare said Hamdorf has committed to providing local solutions for local needs and has met with more than 50 community-based organizations statewide already. Before he joined the organization, he served with a for-profit Medicaid plan and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Before that he spent about six years as a PhD student and public health advocate at the University of Kansas School of Medicine.

“We’re privileged to have Jon leading our efforts to support the people of Kansas, a state he knows well,” said UCare President and CEO Hilary Marden-Resnik. “As a non-profit health plan focused on government programs, UCare brings a unique perspective to meeting the needs of Kansans through services centered on quality, equity and compassion. Jon has a wealth of experience in Medicaid and public health, and understands the challenges, as well as the opportunities, in helping Kansans, have improved health outcomes to lead their best lives.”

UCare noted that the Kansas Medicaid program, KanCare, serves about 415,000 individuals across the state.

