Man serving sentence for 2001 murder found deceased in his cell

FILE
FILE(Storyblocks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - The man serving a prison sentence for a 2001 murder and aggravated burglary in Sedgwick Co. was found deceased in his cell.

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday, June 28, that El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate Ly Binh was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

KDOC said Binh’s cause of death remains pending further investigation and autopsy results. As per protocol, when an inmate dies in the custody of KDOC, their death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Officials noted that Binh, 41, had been serving a sentence for a Sedgwick Co. murder and aggravated burglary. He was admitted to KDOC on Nov. 8, 2001.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Inmate Eric Dwayne Perkins passed away at the...
Inmate declared dead at Shawnee County Adult Detention Center
FILE
Woman wanted on multiple felony warrants from Kansas and beyond arrested
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
Basile Risher
One arrested following month-long investigation into Topeka burglary
Kevin Crum
Topeka man stands accused of 10 counts of possession of child porn

Latest News

Ed White is organizing another Fourth of July car show that will take place from 8 a.m. to 3...
Fourth of July car show planned again this year at Lake Shawnee
Officials in Lawrence announce the passing of Pancake, the black-footed ferret, on Wednesday,...
Lawrence mourns passing of oldest living captive black-footed ferret, Pancake
FILE - Eric Perkins
Case dropped after suspect in downtown Topeka shootout pronounced dead
WIBW-TV's News Director Jon Janes has spent nearly 24 years leading the 13 NEWS team.
WIBW-TV’s News Director to retire after 51 years in television news