Man serving sentence for 2001 murder found deceased in his cell

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - The man serving a prison sentence for a 2001 murder and aggravated burglary in Sedgwick Co. was found deceased in his cell.

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday, June 28, that El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate Ly Binh was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

KDOC said Binh’s cause of death remains pending further investigation and autopsy results. As per protocol, when an inmate dies in the custody of KDOC, their death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Officials noted that Binh, 41, had been serving a sentence for a Sedgwick Co. murder and aggravated burglary. He was admitted to KDOC on Nov. 8, 2001.

