Lawrence mourns passing of oldest living captive black-footed ferret, Pancake

Officials in Lawrence announce the passing of Pancake, the black-footed ferret, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.(City of Lawrence)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Those in and around the City of Lawrence are mourning the passing of Prairie Park Nature Center’s 8-year-old black-footed ferret Pancake.

The City of Lawrence announced on Wednesday, June 28, that Pancake, Prairie Park Nature Center’s 8-year-old black-footed ferret has passed away. He was the oldest living black-footed ferret in captivity according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

When he arrived at the nature center from the Black-Footed Ferret Conservation Center in Carr, Colo., the City said Pancake was 2 years old. He was born in captivity with the hope he would be part of a release program. However, he imprinted on humans at a young age and was deemed non-releasable and was not chosen for breeding.

As he was comfortable around people, officials noted that Pancake was a great educational ambassador. He was very active with the public until his age recently limited his playfulness. He would paw at the glass, wrestle stuffed toys and hop back with a wide-open mouth in a display of the “ferret dance.”

Officials indicated that visitors often crowded Pancake’s enclosure to enjoy his spirited nature. Whenever a program was held to cover endangered species, Pancake was the star of the show.

“We are saddened at the loss of Pancake, but we hold dear the memories of his long life and the joy he brought to the nature center,” said a Parks and Recreation spokesperson. “His legacy lives on as an educational ambassador who taught nature center program attendees and visitors the importance of this endangered species and touched people’s hearts, inspiring them to care about wildlife conservation.”

For more information about the conservation of black-footed ferrets, click HERE.

