Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

The largest Buc-ee’s in the country opens in Sevierville, Tennessee. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The largest Buc-ee’s in the country opened Monday in eastern Tennessee after months of anticipation.

The new 74,000-square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks (including the iconic brisket and beaver nuggets), award-winning restrooms and a carwash.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Bill Haggerty and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn were at Buc-ee’s for the ribbon-cutting celebration.

The Buc-ee’s opening day was expected to bring so much business that the Sevierville Police Department was there to help control traffic.

Buc-ee’s is the first of the businesses to open at the new area designated “The 407 – Gateway to Adventure.” The area is set to include a theme park and themed shopping center.

“The 407 – Gateway to Adventure” is part of a plan to make the exit a tourist destination on the way to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce said the developments will bring a lot of value to the area.

“It’s going to open us up for people who are just passing through the area to stop and enjoy a little taste of what our town has to offer,” Marr said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Inmate Eric Dwayne Perkins passed away at the...
Inmate declared dead at Shawnee County Adult Detention Center
FILE
Woman wanted on multiple felony warrants from Kansas and beyond arrested
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
Basile Risher
One arrested following month-long investigation into Topeka burglary
Kevin Crum
Topeka man stands accused of 10 counts of possession of child porn

Latest News

Ed White is organizing another Fourth of July car show that will take place from 8 a.m. to 3...
Fourth of July car show planned again this year at Lake Shawnee
Officials in Lawrence announce the passing of Pancake, the black-footed ferret, on Wednesday,...
Lawrence mourns passing of oldest living captive black-footed ferret, Pancake
Skylar Jones waters plants while working outside at a nursery Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in...
The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward
FILE
Man serving sentence for 2001 murder found deceased in his cell