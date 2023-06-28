KSU pitcher adds two more All-American honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State baseball pitcher Tyson Neighbors added two more All-American honors Wednesday, June 28, adding to his total of five honors following the 2023 season.

Neighbors was voted as a First Team All-American by the College Baseball Foundation and a Second Team selection by Baseball America. He already earned NCBWA First Team and ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All-American honors, as well as being named in the All-Big 12 First Team and as a finalist in the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award.

The right-handed closing pitcher becomes the second Wildcat in history to earn five All-American accolades in one season, joining former CBF Pitcher of the Year finalist A.J. Morris, who earned six honors in the 2009 season.

Neighbors, as well as KSU infielder Kaelan Culpepper, are playing in the Stars vs. Stripes series at the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp in Cary, N.C. The Collegiate National Team selections will represent the USA, playing against Japan and Chinese Taipei in friendly competitions starting June 30.

