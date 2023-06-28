Kansas adds LaGerald Vick to TBT Alumni Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Before competition begins late July, Kansas’ TBT team added some insurance.

Oh yeah oh yeah oh yeah oh yeah…



WE GOT LAGERALD VICK!



Come see @Vicklovekicks and the rest of our @KUHoops team take on @WeAreD3TBT in round 1 of @thetournament: https://t.co/QPaWnJr5An pic.twitter.com/NMAX6HQCm0 — MassStreetTBT (@MassStreetTBT) June 27, 2023

Mass Street TBT took to Twitter to announced the news. He joins the list of players that include Keith Langford, Marcus Garrett, Dedric Lawson, Thomas Robinson and others. The Morris brothers will serve as the coaches.

Mass Street is a part of the Wichita Super Regional and will play in Koch Arena. They’re the number one seed on their side of the bracket and face “We Are D3″ who are the eighth seed. Game time is slated for July 19 with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m.

The winner takes home a one million dollar prize in a single elimination tournament where Kansas rejoins the TBT for the first time since 2019.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.