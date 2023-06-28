K-State’s Gabby Gregory shares why she wanted to come back

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The second leading scorer in the conference last season and a All-Big 12 Selection, Gabby Gregory knew she wasn’t going anywhere.

Gregory came over from Oklahoma last year which she believes was the right decision for her career.

“I think this past season made it a really easy decision for me,” she said. “I think I had the best experience I could’ve had, transferring to a new school. Obviously it’s pretty scary to have to go into the portal and find a new home but the fans and community and the city of Manhattan, everybody just welcomed me so much and it just made the decision real easy to come back.”

Gregory says she suffered a throat injury during her last season at Oklahoma that kept her out the entire season.

“It was a pretty tough thing to try and come back and play and then things just didn’t work out and now looking back on it, I think it was like everything happens for a reason and I think that if that wouldn’t have happened, we wouldn’t have ended up here,” she said.

Gregory says a big reason why she ended up in Manhattan was to play with Ayoka Lee.

“My decision, a lot of it was to play with Yokie,” Gregory said. “Coming out of the portal and looking at the team they had and I just thought I would fit in really well playing with her, playing against her so obviously it sucked not having her this past season but everyone is super excited to have her out there this year.”

Lee says having Gregory back for another season will make a big impact and what they want to accomplish.

“I think we’re really good. I think we have every opportunity to be at the top of the Big 12 and have fun doing it,” Lee said.

Gregory told 13 Sports Jeff Mittie is her favorite coach she’s played for which is another big reason Manhattan became home for her.

“We make fun of him because he’s old. He’s not too hip with things and he has a really good way of connecting with us girls and I think that’s hard to find sometimes for your coach to be able to connect with you in ways that he does,” Gregory said.

She’s all about having fun and she believes this squad will too.

“I think everybody that’s been a K-State women’s basketball fan is excited for a season as they have been for this upcoming year so hopefully we can bring that joy and win a few more games.”

Gregory was also named the No. 4 impact transfer last year according to ESPN. She was also one of four players in the nation and first in K-State history with 625 or more points, 160 or more free throws made and 80 or more three pointer’s made.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.