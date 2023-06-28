K-State vet lab launches portal verifying imported animals are free of rabies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University veterinary laboratory launches a portal that verifies imported animals are free of rabies.

K-State said in a press release to 13 News - WIBW TV that the release of a newly enhanced online portal from the K-State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory will help expedite submissions for the Fluorescent Antibody Virus Neutralization, of FAVN, test and improve pet travel practices.

K-State indicated this diagnostic test is commonly used for dogs and cats traveling internationally to ensure imported animals are free from the rabies virus. The electronic FAVN report provided by this portal provides regulatory authorities with instant access to verify rabies serology reports and mitigates the risks associated with physical documents. It will allow veterinary regulatory authorities anywhere around the world to facilitate seamless animal movement while ensuring compliance with national pet travel requirements pertaining to rabies.

The K-State Diagnostic Laboratory, or KSVDL, FAVN test is certified for any country in the world.

The online submission offers several benefits, including:

Reduced cost and turnaround time.

Convenient option to pay on the same platform.

No international shipping fees to receive reports.

Easy access to your reports at your fingertips.

Increased security and traceability with quick and easy results verification using the unique QR code assigned to each result report.

Janine Seetahal, director of the KSVDL Rabies Laboratory, said the lab is proud to introduce a new era of streamlined workflow in rabies serology and reporting.

”This brings a multitude of benefits to pet owners, veterinarians and regulatory authorities worldwide and will revolutionize the landscape of pet travel with unparalleled efficiency,” she said. “As pet owners, we know the well-being of your beloved furry companions remains your top priority. The new submission process offers an added layer of reassurance that your veterinarian receives the test results swiftly to enable timely decision-making for your travel arrangements.”

The new electronic report facilitates prompt, secure and reliable delivery of results via email to the submitting veterinarian.

“Pet owners can conveniently receive and share these reports with relevant parties, such as airlines and immigration officials, without delay,” Seetahal said. “This real-time accessibility will expedite the transport process, allowing for smoother and faster clearance during pet travel.”

The new online submission portal is available on the KSVDL website.

KSVDL will continue to accept hard-copy submissions, but online submission is recommended. Pet owners are encouraged to work with their local veterinarian to determine the appropriate testing recommendations for their pets.

For all other questions, please contact the K-State Rabies Laboratory at 785-532-4483.

The mission of the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory is to develop and deliver accurate, innovative and timely diagnostic and consultative services to the veterinary and animal health community in Kansas and the nation. The Rabies Laboratory is one of the highest volume rabies serology centers in the world for both humans and animals, handling more than 100,000 samples each year. The Rabies Laboratory meets quality monitoring standards of the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments as well as numerous state departments of health and the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.