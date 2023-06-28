Horton man arrested after extensive investigation for assault, criminal threat

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton man is behind bars after an extensive investigation for assault, criminal threat and battery.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials said Topeka Police Department arrested Joseph Ross, 46, of Horton, for criminal activity on and/or near the Kickapoo reservation with a $50,000 Brown County warrant.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Ross was arrested for suspicion of the following:

Felony Aggravated Assault

Felony Criminal Threat

Battery

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.