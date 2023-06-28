Horton man arrested after extensive investigation for assault, criminal threat

Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials said Topeka Police Department arrested Joseph Ross, 46,...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials said Topeka Police Department arrested Joseph Ross, 46, of Horton, for criminal activity on and/or near the Kickapoo reservation with a $50,000 Brown County warrant.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton man is behind bars after an extensive investigation for assault, criminal threat and battery.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials said Topeka Police Department arrested Joseph Ross, 46, of Horton, for criminal activity on and/or near the Kickapoo reservation with a $50,000 Brown County warrant.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Ross was arrested for suspicion of the following:

  • Felony Aggravated Assault
  • Felony Criminal Threat
  • Battery

