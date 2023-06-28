Greater Topeka Partnership parts ways with Sneden as he fills MTAA position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership will part ways with Curtis Sneden as he heads to the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority as its new Director of Economic Development.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority announced on Wednesday, June 28, that it has tapped Curtis Sneden as its new Director of Economic Development. Sneden boasts a wealth of experience from his tenure as president of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce and a real estate attorney for Payless ShoeSource.

“After an extensive and focused search for a director of economic development, the MTAA Board is excited to select a candidate of the caliber of Curtis Sneden. I was pleased with the depth and quality of candidates who applied for the position, which included national candidates with substantial experience in economic development,” said Eric Johnson, MTAA President. “Curtis stood above them all as a valued leader of this community who achieved remarkable successes during his tenure with the GTP. We are extremely excited to welcome him to the MTAA.”

During his time with the Topeka Chamber and Greater Topeka Partnership, MTAA said Sneden provided strategic leadership as he worked with community leaders to facilitate growth and economic development.

“The MTAA has entered an exciting and critical time in its existence. Our airports, Topeka Regional Airport and Billard Airport are important assets for our community and the MTAA Board of Directors is committed to diligently and aggressively pursuing meaningful economic development which will result in an influx of investment and job creation in our community,” said Lisa Stubbs, chair of the MTAA Board of Directors. “The hiring of a director of economic development is a key step in the MTAA’s strategic plan. Curtis is a proven leader with a track record that speaks for itself. The Board firmly believes that Curtis is a talented and capable leader who will work with community leaders at the local, state and federal level to recruit and develop job growth and investment at our airports.”

MTAA noted that Sneden joined the Topeka Chamber in 2014 and helped design and create the Greater Topeka Partnership as he stepped into the HCamber President role in 2019.

“This position affords me the opportunity to help our community’s aviation assets realize their fullest potential. I believe our airports, Topeka Regional Airport and Billard Airport, have jaw-dropping potential to ignite prosperity throughout our community,” Sneden said. “That said, leaving the GTP team will be tough. Matt Pivarnik has proven to be a true friend and leader. He has made no secret of his reluctance to see me leave the GTP but he has never wavered in encouraging me to take this step if it was right for me and in providing wise counsel when I needed it. I will not be going far, and I look forward to continuing to work with the GTP and our local, state and federal leaders in pursuing meaningful economic development at our airports.”

MTAA indicated that Sneden earned his degrees from Kansas State University and the Washburn School of Law.

“While we’ll miss Curtis around the office, I’m grateful to see him remain on Team Topeka and know he’ll do incredible work in this new capacity to move the needle on some tough challenges,” said Matt Pivarnik, GTP CEO. “This is a decision Curtis hasn’t taken lightly. The skills he’s developed over the years as a chamber representative and business advocate in our community will no doubt prove invaluable in this new role. I look forward to collaborating with him in new ways for the betterment of all Topeka and Shawnee County.”

