Gov. Kelly highlights Fiesta Topeka with special proclamation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The entire state of Kansas is getting excited for this year’s Fiesta Topeka!

Gov. Laura Kelly invited some of the event’s organizers to the statehouse Wednesday as she signed a proclamation recognizing July 2023 as the 90th Anniversary of Fiesta Topeka Month.

The people behind Fiesta Topeka are excited to return to full strength this year, with their carnival and full five-day slate back this year. More importantly, though, is the sense of community and friendship Fiesta Topeka embodies.

“Besides the music, the entertainers, the food, it’s just the fellowship,” Deborah Ortega, Fiesta Topeka Chair, said. “Seeing people that come together that are coming to Topeka to enjoy the Fiesta and see family and friends.”

Fiesta Topeka runs for five days, July 18-22.

