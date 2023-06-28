Good Kids: Teenage girl authors three books before high school graduation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In Good Kids this week, we meet an esteemed author behind three books before getting her diploma.

Kady Toole graduated this Spring from Washington County High School. Before that, though, Kady got two children’s books published: “Izzy the Cowgirl Corgi” and Izzy the Super Corgi.”

The books are inspired by her real-life best friend, Izzy the Corgi.

Kady’s first two books have sold over 2,500 copies, with a third book releasing just this May. All three books are available on Kady’s own website, and through Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.