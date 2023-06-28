Four arrested for suspected fentanyl-related overdose cases in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department (RCPD) has arrested four people on Riley County District Court warrants in connection to three suspected fentanyl-related overdose cases.

Riley County Police Department officials said Ronald Ince, 59, of Manhattan, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance causing death, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and use of a communication facility for a drug transaction. Ince remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $500,000.

According to Riley County Police Department officials indicated Nathan Reeves, 37, of Manhattan, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance causing death, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and use of a communication facility for a drug transaction. Reeves remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $500,000. Reeves’s and Ince’s arrests stem from an investigation into the death of a 36-year-old woman in August 2021.

Riley County Police Department officials said Caziah Self, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery, and use of a communication facility for a drug transaction stemming from an investigation into the overdose of a 31-year-old man in August of 2022. Self was issued a total bond of $250,000 for this charge. He was also arrested on two Manhattan Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear and theft. Self was also found to be in possession of two guns and a large number of pills suspected to contain fentanyl at the time of his arrest adding additional charges of drug possession with the intent to distribute, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. These additional charges hold a bond of $500,000. Self remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $751,750.

Riley County Police Department officials noted Daron Jones, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested for two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery, and use of a communication facility for a drug transaction stemming from an investigation into two separate overdoses of the same 21-year-old man in August and October of 2022. Jones remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $250,000.

“We will continue to work to identify the source of these drugs in our community through ongoing investigations with our state and federal partners,” Director Brian Peete said. “I commend our Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on these arrests that are the culmination of years of investigation in conjunction with the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).”

According to Riley County Police Department officials, SIU’s main function is to initiate and investigate cases involving narcotic activities that affect our community. SIU coordinates and participates with local, state, and federal agencies in joint operations to identify and arrest those who use, sell, and manufacture illegal narcotics. Additionally, SIU conducts operational planning, background development, surveillance, intelligence collection, and apprehension of wanted subjects. The unit is often tasked with preparing and executing high-risk search and arrest warrants on locations and suspects, and assists with interviews and follow-up investigations.

Riley County Police Department officials noted if you have any information about the distribution of fentanyl, you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777 or contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 and ask to speak with the SIU.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.