Fentanyl found in stopped vehicle north of Topeka leads to woman’s arrest

Kasandra Alexander
Kasandra Alexander(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The discovery of what officials believe to be fentanyl in a vehicle stopped on Highway 75 north of Topeka led to the arrest of an Atchison woman.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, officials pulled over a Chrysler Sebring in the area of 102nd Rd. and Highway 75 for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Kasandra O. M. Alexander, 28, of Atchison.

During the stop, officials said they found what is believed to be fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Alexander was also found to allegedly have been intoxicated.

The Sheriff’s Office said Alexander was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on:

  • Distribution of opiates
  • Possession of opium
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving under the influence

As of Wednesday, Alexander remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

