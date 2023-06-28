Father arrested for first-degree murder, child abuse in daughter’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 51-year-old man on Tuesday in connection to the death of his eight-year-old daughter.

Wichita police said a warrant was issued for Thomas Gatewood on June 27 for first-degree murder. Officers utilized FLOCK technology (license-plate reading technology) to quickly locate Gatewood. He was taken into custody within hours of the warrant being issued.

On May 8, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of N. Oliver to a medical call for an unresponsive eight-year-old girl. EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the child deceased. EMCU and Homicide detectives investigated the homicide case and presented it to the district attorney’s office.

In Sedgwick County District Court, a judge formally sentenced Gatewood on 11 counts including one count of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of child abuse, two counts of aggravated child endangerment and one count of aggravated intimidation of a witness. Gatewood is in the Sedgwick County Jail, held on $250,000 bond.

Prior child abuse convictions

12 News confirmed this isn’t Gatewood’s first case involving child abuse. In 2009, Gatewood was convicted of child abuse in Washington County, Okla., and sentenced to ten years in prison with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. He was discharged in 2014.

According to a 2009 article in The Oklahoman, the charges stemmed from a case involving Gatewood’s 19-month-old daughter. She and her three-week-old brother were taken into custody by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services during the investigation. Gatewood’s wife was also arrested for enabling child abuse.

The Oklahoman reports that during that same time, the Gatewoods were being investigated for homicide in Minneapolis, Minn., following the 2006 death of another child. According to the newspaper, investigators in Bartlesville said police photos showed injuries similar to those found in the Minneapolis investigation.

Thomas Gatewood is expected to make a first appearance in Sedgwick County at 2:30 p.m.

