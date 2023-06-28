Drivers warned construction may cause delays along I-70 in Junction City

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned that construction along I-70 in Junction City may cause unexpected delays as it is reduced to a single lane in both directions.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Monday, July 10, officials will start the first of three phases for a pavement replacement project along I-70 in Junction City. This will include the replacement of pavement for about for miles between Washington St. and K-57.

KDOT noted that phase one will close both westbound lanes to traffic while the two eastbound lanes are reconfigured to adjust to the traffic flow. Ramps will also be closed to allow for the reconstruction of ramp pavement. Alternate routes will be provided for local traffic.

The Department indicated that Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. and Subsidiaries, of Wichita, has been named the primary contractor and has scheduled the first phase of the $30 million project to be finished by December. All three phases of the project are expected to be completed by December 2025.

