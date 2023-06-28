Conservation organization welcomes former Evergy conservationist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nature Conservancy, a nationwide conservation organization, has welcomed a former Evergy employee focused on the same efforts to the team as Kansas’ state director.

The Nature Conservancy announced on Tuesday, June 27, that Ben Postlethwait has been tapped as the new state director for Kansas. He boasts two decades of experience in the electric utility industry and has a background in biology.

As state director, TNC said Postlethwait will lead a team of experts and support staff focused on large-scale, lasting land, water and biodiversity conservation statewide.

“The Nature Conservancy’s mission to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends is critical,” said Postlethwait. “I want to help ensure my children—and someday grandchildren—have the opportunity to experience and understand Kansas’s great natural resources.”

TNC noted it began its work in the Sunflower State about 50 years ago when the Kansas Chapter was formed in 1989. Only two others have held the title in Kansas in the past 34 years.

“On behalf of the Nature Conservancy’s Kansas board of trustees, we are thrilled to welcome Ben as our next Kansas state director,” said Bill Lyons, TNC’s Kansas board chair. “He was selected after a competitive search, and we are confident that his forward-thinking, strategic leadership will advance TNC’s ambitious conservation mission in Kansas and around the world.”

Officials indicated that Postlethwait joins the team as it works toward its new five-year strategic plan. He and his staff will work to:

Protect high-priority prairies and streams

Promote regenerative agricultural practices

Advance renewable energy development while protecting ecologically sensitive areas

Engage partners, supporters and others in the work

“We have big goals to protect and improve the stewardship of thousands of acres in the Flint Hills,” said Postlethwait, “and newer efforts through the Southern High Plains Initiative allows us to work across state borders in vast landscapes. I am also impressed with the innovative, science-based work of the Sustainable Rivers Program. Given my previous work in the energy sector, I also look forward to facilitating collaboration between conservation agencies and the utility industry.”

TNC noted that Postlethwait comes from Evergy where he was responsible for the utility’s conservation program to include carbon sequestration efforts, energy asset siting and permitting, water resource protection and wildlife habitat conservation. He led the Environmental, Social and Governance team, sustainability programs and developed the climate resiliency and preparedness assessment process.

With Evergy, TNC said Postlethwait worked closely with the organization as a volunteer. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Fort Hays State University.

