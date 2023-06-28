Clean & Safe Downtown Topeka Task Force begins cleanup efforts

Clean & Safe Downtown Topeka Task Force wants downtown business owners, residents and workers...
Clean & Safe Downtown Topeka Task Force wants downtown business owners, residents and workers to be proactive in keeping it a nice area to live, work and play.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some downtown Topeka workers put in a little extra duty Wednesday.

Management staff from AIM Strategies hit the streets and alleys for a cleanup effort. It’s an initiative of the recently formed Clean & Safe Downtown Topeka Task Force. The group wants downtown business owners, residents and workers to be proactive in keeping it a nice area to live, work and play.

“These things happen in these local areas, just a lot of what I call misdemeanor crime, vandalism,” AIM Strategies’ Seth Wagoner said. “At the end of the day, it isn’t everything for the police to solve as a community, we have to roll up our sleeves and make our whole city better.”

Employees of the pennant will do another cleanup in a few weeks. If you’d like to get involved, email Wagoner at seth.wagoner@aimstrategiesllc.com or reach out to Downtown Topeka, Inc.

