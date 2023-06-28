City officials caution safety as firework stands prepare to open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Fourth of July approaches firework stands prepare to open July 29.

City of Topeka Government safety experts remind anyone celebrating with fireworks to wet down the launch site and soak any remnants afterward to prevent fires. They say to never relight a “dud” firework and to wait 10 to 20 minutes before approaching the firework.

The city prohibits discharging fireworks within 500 feet of the VA Medical Center at SW 21st and Gage.

The American holiday can be dangerous, but it is important to the history of the nation. Billy Tomlin, owner of the firework stand “Second 2 None”, says that the holiday is unique to America.

“This is as American as it gets hamburgers, hot dogs, apple pie and fireworks. it’s all about family. that’s what resonates with all of us, especially during this difficult time and I think that’s why the Fourth of July is so important to everyone,” said Tomlin.

City of Topeka regulations are available through Facebook.

