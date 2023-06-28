Case opened after handgun pulled on woman for retaliating after thrown in pool

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A case has been opened after a handgun was pulled on a woman when she retaliated for being thrown in a Manhattan pool.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, officials were called to the 1400 block of Chase Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman who reported the man threw the woman in the pool. When the woman climbed back out she punched the man.

RCPD said it was also reported that a different 22-year-old man then pulled a gun on the woman and threatened her with it.

Officials have not said any arrests in the case have been made and have not released any further information.

