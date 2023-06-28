Case dropped after suspect in downtown Topeka shootout pronounced dead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The case against the man accused of a murder that spurred a chase that spurred a shootout in downtown Topeka has been dropped after the suspect was pronounced dead.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday, June 28, that the case against Eric D. Perkins, the man accused of leading police on a chase that led to an officer-involved shooting in downtown Topeka following a homicide, has been dropped.

On Sept. 29, 2022, officials with the Topeka Police Department responded to a disturbance on the Capital City’s south side which left one person dead and another injured. Later that day, the suspect vehicle was identified and officials attempted to pull the car over, however, the driver sped off and initiated a chase which culminated in a firefight in downtown Topeka.

Later that evening, the TPD identified Perkins, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., as the sole suspect. He was later arrested when he was released from the hospital with his own wounds from the shooting and booked into jail. Official charges were filed against him in October which included:

Premeditated murder in the first-degree

Attempted murder

2 counts of aggravated assault

2 counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated child endangerment

Aggravated kidnapping

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Flee and elude law enforcement

Interference with law enforcement

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement official

On June 5, Kagay noted that Perkins was bound over for trial after Judge Jessica Heinen and the court found probable cause to support the charges filed. He had been held in custody since September on a $1.5 million bond and was scheduled for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.

However, on Saturday, June 24, the DA said Perkins attempted to commit suicide while in the custody of the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. On Monday, he was pronounced deceased by officials.

According to Kagay, the victims of the case were notified of the developments on Tuesday before the case was dropped on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.