Big 12 announces KU, K-State football Media Days participants

Big-12 Conference Football Trophy
Big-12 Conference Football Trophy(KWTX)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 Conference announced the lineups for all 14 teams ahead of the Big 12 football’s Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.

Below are the coaches and athletes representing the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats football teams:

Kansas

Kansas State

Kansas will speak with the media on July 12. K-State will do the same on July 13.

2023′s edition of the Big 12 Media Days will be the first for incoming schools BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati. It will also be the last for Oklahoma and Texas as they head to the SEC in fall 2024.

