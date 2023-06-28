4-month-long investigation into homes, cars hit by gunfire ends with arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A nearly 4-month-long investigation into gunfire into homes and vehicles in Lawrence is nearly over as one man has been arrested.

The Lawrence Police Department announced on Tuesday, June 27 that after a lengthy investigation, it has made an arrest in connection to an early-April shots fired investigation.

Officials noted that Dominic L. Sanders was arrested under suspicion of firing shots that hit a home and vehicles in the 1500 block of Wedgewood Dr. around 2 p.m. on April 1.

LPD noted that the case is believed to have been connected to a previous similar incident in the same area. However, it remains unconfirmed whether that is true.

Sanders was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on the criminal discharge of a firearm. As of Wednesday, he is no longer behind bars as his $1,500 bond has been posted.

