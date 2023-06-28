4-month-long investigation into homes, cars hit by gunfire ends with arrest

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department(LKPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A nearly 4-month-long investigation into gunfire into homes and vehicles in Lawrence is nearly over as one man has been arrested.

The Lawrence Police Department announced on Tuesday, June 27 that after a lengthy investigation, it has made an arrest in connection to an early-April shots fired investigation.

Lawrence Police continue to investigate after second report of shots fired

Officials noted that Dominic L. Sanders was arrested under suspicion of firing shots that hit a home and vehicles in the 1500 block of Wedgewood Dr. around 2 p.m. on April 1.

LPD noted that the case is believed to have been connected to a previous similar incident in the same area. However, it remains unconfirmed whether that is true.

Sanders was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on the criminal discharge of a firearm. As of Wednesday, he is no longer behind bars as his $1,500 bond has been posted.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Inmate Eric Dwayne Perkins passed away at the...
Inmate declared dead at Shawnee County Adult Detention Center
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
FILE
Woman wanted on multiple felony warrants from Kansas and beyond arrested
Basile Risher
One arrested following month-long investigation into Topeka burglary
Kevin Crum
Topeka man stands accused of 10 counts of possession of child porn

Latest News

Ed White is organizing another Fourth of July car show that will take place from 8 a.m. to 3...
Fourth of July car show planned again this year at Lake Shawnee
FILE
2nd-degree murder charges filed following Hillsdale Lake shooting, stabbing
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Weeks-long investigation into meth distribution yields single arrest so far
FILE
Report finds Kansans depend on vices more than government
FILE
Detached trailer causes crash with serious injuries in South-Central Kansas