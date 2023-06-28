2nd-degree murder charges filed following Hillsdale Lake shooting, stabbing

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The case of a shooting and stabbing incident at Hillsdale Lake that ended with the death of one man continues as another man has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, officials were called to the Pintail Point Campground at Hillsdale State Lake with reports of a stabbing and a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man with a non-life-threatening stab wound was also found. He was taken to a local hospital and later released.

The deceased has since been identified as Bryan Hendrickson, 43, of Edgerton.

As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said Brian Meysenburg, 53, of Overland Park, was arrested and booked into the Miami Co. Jail on murder in the second degree. The case was then filed with the Miami Co. Attorney’s Office for official charges.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Sheriff’s Office said the DA filed official charges of Second-Degree Murder against Meysenburg. He remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Inmate Eric Dwayne Perkins passed away at the...
Inmate declared dead at Shawnee County Adult Detention Center
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
FILE
Woman wanted on multiple felony warrants from Kansas and beyond arrested
Basile Risher
One arrested following month-long investigation into Topeka burglary
Kevin Crum
Topeka man stands accused of 10 counts of possession of child porn

Latest News

Ed White is organizing another Fourth of July car show that will take place from 8 a.m. to 3...
Fourth of July car show planned again this year at Lake Shawnee
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Weeks-long investigation into meth distribution yields single arrest so far
FILE
Report finds Kansans depend on vices more than government
FILE
Detached trailer causes crash with serious injuries in South-Central Kansas