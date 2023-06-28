2nd-degree murder charges filed following Hillsdale Lake shooting, stabbing

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The case of a shooting and stabbing incident at Hillsdale Lake that ended with the death of one man continues as another man has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, officials were called to the Pintail Point Campground at Hillsdale State Lake with reports of a stabbing and a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man with a non-life-threatening stab wound was also found. He was taken to a local hospital and later released.

The deceased has since been identified as Bryan Hendrickson, 43, of Edgerton.

As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said Brian Meysenburg, 53, of Overland Park, was arrested and booked into the Miami Co. Jail on murder in the second degree. The case was then filed with the Miami Co. Attorney’s Office for official charges.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Sheriff’s Office said the DA filed official charges of Second-Degree Murder against Meysenburg. He remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

