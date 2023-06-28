2 hospitalized after parked car hit on Kansas City area interstate

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a parked car was hit along a Kansas City metro area interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 235.1 on southbound I-35 - just south of Cambridge - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Lexus RX400 driven by Alexis I. Garrett, 24, of Kansas City, Mo., had been parked on the right shoulder of the interstate.

KHP noted that at the same time, a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Gerald D. Davenport, 45, of Camdenton, Mo., had been headed south. Davenport’s Bettle hit Garrett’s Lexus.

Officials said Davenport was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Garrett was also taken to KU Med with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

