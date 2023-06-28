$100 more in scholarships for childcare available to Riley Co. parents

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Around $100 more in scholarships for childcare has been made available for parents in Riley Co. following the arrival of early childhood development grant funds.

The Riley Co. Health Department announced on Wednesday, June 28, that its Raising Riley program will now offer $100 more per month for those who receive childcare scholarships. The increase follows the arrival of funds from the Kansas Early Childhood Block Grant.

Officials noted that scholarship increases will take effect on July 1.

RCHD indicated that currently enrolled families will automatically receive the increase. Currently, the program benefits 32 children in the county and now there is room for more. The increased scholarship rates are as follows and subject to individual circumstances:

0-18 months: $500

18 months - 3 years: $450

3 - 5 years: $400

“We are grateful we can ease some of the childcare costs for families,” said Chelsea Manwarren, Raising Riley Community Outreach Coordinator. “Raising Riley is here to support families and childcare providers beyond the scholarship offer, as well. We have a full staff working to provide education, awareness, and resources.”

For licensed facilities to accept the grant funds, RCHD said they need to partner with the department and agree to periodic inspections as well as other requirements. A list of current partners can be found on the Raising Riley website.

“The partnership requirement exists so we can make sure the kids are getting high-quality care from licensed providers. Daycares interested in partnering with us can apply online or call our office for information. Both center-based and home-based daycares are welcome,” said Manwarren.

In addition to the scholarships, officials noted that Raising Riley offers free literacy support, parent education classes, a parent newsletter, play and learn events as well as a parent book club. The program’s office can be found at the Riley Co. Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Rd.

RCHD said families with children between 0 and five are eligible for the scholarship based on income or circumstances. To find the application and a list of eligibility requirements, click HERE.

