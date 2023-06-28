10-year-old shot at youth community center in critical condition, official says

In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency...
In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency services were called, and the children were being picked up from the facility.(Gray News, file image)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a 10-year-old was shot at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center, communications manager Scott Erland told WVLT Wednesday.

A 10-year-old boy was apparently accidentally shot around 9:45 a.m. and taken to a hospital in critical condition, Erland and dispatch officials said, but a 14-year-old was taken into custody for further investigation.

In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency services were called, and the children were being picked up from the facility.

Officials added that they plan to review safety protocols for the future.

“The safety of the children and staff is the utmost priority of the YWCA. YWCA will determine immediate next steps for review of safety protocols, as well as resources for children and staff following this traumatic event,” they said.

YWCA spokespersons also said that there were 43 children signed in at the center when the shooting happened.

No other injuries were reported and there’s no active threat, Erland said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Inmate Eric Dwayne Perkins passed away at the...
Inmate declared dead at Shawnee County Adult Detention Center
FILE
Woman wanted on multiple felony warrants from Kansas and beyond arrested
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
Basile Risher
One arrested following month-long investigation into Topeka burglary
Kevin Crum
Topeka man stands accused of 10 counts of possession of child porn

Latest News

Ed White is organizing another Fourth of July car show that will take place from 8 a.m. to 3...
Fourth of July car show planned again this year at Lake Shawnee
Twins Jacob and Luna were born on Jan. 11 at just 22 weeks, and they are the first babies to be...
‘Miracle’ twins born at 22 weeks finally heading home from hospital
FILE
Drivers warned construction may cause delays along I-70 in Junction City
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
Smoke fills the sky reducing visibility Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Detroit. The Detroit area...
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires leave Detroit with some of the worst air quality in the US