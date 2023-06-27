Woman wanted on multiple felony warrants from Kansas and beyond arrested

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who was wanted on multiple felony warrants from Kansas counties as well as from other states has been arrested.

The Council Grove Police Department says that on Saturday, June 24, officials stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of S. 9th St. for a traffic violation.

As a result of the stop, officials said Tami Hewitt, of Council Grove, was arrested after it was found she had multiple felony warrants out for her arrest from both the State of Kansas and out of state.

Officials noted they also anticipate an additional charge of felony interference with law enforcement to be added to her warrants.

Kansas Court records indicate Hewitt has been arrested multiple times in the Sunflower State in various counties on counts including drug offenses.

As of Tuesday, Kansas Vine listed Hewitt in the custody of the Dickinson Co. Jail.

