Woman hospitalized after hit by shrapnel when man shoots at raccoon

KEATS, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was sent to the hospital after she was hit by ricochet shrapnel when a man shot a nearby raccoon near Keats.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10 p.m. on Monday, June 26, officials were called to the 7100 block of Anderson Ave. with reports of an accidental shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 36-year-old female victim who had been hit by ricochet shrapnel in the head and face after a 39-year-old male she was with shot at raccoons.

RCPD said the woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with non-life-threatening injuries. They did not say if the man would face any penalties.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.