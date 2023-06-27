Wildlife rehabilitation facility expands to include Northeast Kansas

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas wildlife rehabilitation facility has now expanded to include counties in Northeast Kansas as it cares for wildlife and educates rural residents.

Officials with ARC Wild, a Kansas wildlife rehabilitation facility, announced on Sunday, June 25, that it has officially expanded and is newly licensed to serve areas of Northeast Kansas, including Brown, Atchison, Nemaha, Jackson, Doniphan and Marshall counties.

A baby skunk cared for by rehabilitators at ARC Wild. (ARC Wild)

ARC Wild indicated that its Northeast Kansas team includes Sherri McNary, Wendell Ganstrom, Connie King, Daniela Rippe, Dr. Jessica Stallbaumer, Clint Tegtmeier and Trina Earl. Each rehabilitator has invested time and talent to provide a place to care for wildlife and educate thousands in NE Kansas.

ARC Wild said it also continues to provide education to children in rural communities.

For more information about ARC Wild and its mission, click HERE.

