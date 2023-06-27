WATCH: Convicted killer elbows lawyer in face during sentencing hearing

Joseph Zieler was attending his sentencing on Monday when he was caught on camera elbowing his attorney in the face. (Source: WBBH/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Joseph Zieler was attending his sentencing on Monday when he was caught on camera elbowing his attorney in the face.

The assault happened before bailiffs took Zieler out.

The judge handed down the death sentence Monday after the jury recommended it last month by a 10-2 vote.

Because of a change in Florida law in April, death penalties no longer require a unanimous vote.

Zieler faces death for the 1990 murders of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter, 32-year-old Lisa Story, in Cape Coral.

The two were found dead by the girl’s mother, the Associated Press reported. Police said they had been sexually assaulted and suffocated.

Zieler was found guilty of first-degree murder in their killings back in May.

He had been jailed on an unrelated assault charge in 2016 when his DNA matched the 1990 cold-case murders, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WBBH and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field
FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
Thatcher
A missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome found safe
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
FILE
Traffic clears on Tuttle Creek Blvd. following rollover crash

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
DeSantis says he’ll ‘actually’ build border wall, swipes at Trump as both campaign in New Hampshire
Inmate declared dead at Shawnee County Adult Detention Center
Lewis Capaldi performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England,...
Lewis Capaldi cancels tour to adjust to impact of Tourette syndrome
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
Craig Curran, who made the trip to the Titanic less than a month before the submersible...
Recent Titan sub passenger says he would go on trip to Titanic again despite implosion