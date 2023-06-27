Washburn Tech students receive awards from National SkillsUSA

Washburn Tech students and recent graduates brought home medals from the National SkillsUSA event.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech) students and recent graduates brought home medals from the National SkillsUSA event.

Washburn Tech said in a press release the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference took place in Atlanta, Ga.

Washburn Tech said five postsecondary students earned silver medals by placing second in the quiz bowl event. Earning honors and their programs of study were Marissa Boyce, Osage City, practical nursing; Zevin Para-Cremer and Ethan Stookey, Topeka, cabinet/millwork; Corey York, Silver Lake, information systems technology; and Taylor Zwygart, Meriden, practical nursing.

Washburn Tech indicated that awarded a bronze medal in the collision damage appraisal event was Caden Starr, Topeka, a student in auto collision and refinishing.

“We had a variety of programs represented from culinary to early childhood development and from advanced systems technology to welding,” said Chaz Havens, director of academic sites and initiatives and SkillsUSA advisor. “These students showed how Washburn Tech is able to enhance the lives of individuals and strengthen the communities we serve.”

According to Washburn Tech, the SkillsUSA Championships is the nation’s largest hands-on workforce development event for middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students enrolled in career and technical education programs.

