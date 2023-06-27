United Way Kaw Valley names 2023-24 campaign chair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley named its campaign chair as they gear up for another year of fundraising.

Lindsay Freeman, with Kansas Gas Service, will chair the United Way’s 2023-24 campaign. Her biggest focus: educating the community and possible donors on how their dollars can help those in need.

“Education is very important,” Freeman explained. “Educating those donors where their dollars make a difference is crucial to giving. We want to do that; we want to educate the community about how their dollars make a difference.”

“We need people to help share the message about what United Way is doing, and why it is important to give,” United Way Kaw Valley President Jessica Lehnherr said.

You can learn more about the campaign and United Way Kaw Valley’s programs here.

