Tuesday forecast: Rain chance through tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern through tonight is the rain chance before the concern turns to the dangerous heat Wednesday through Friday. Heat indices especially Wednesday and Thursday will likely be between 100-110. As for rain chances, still monitoring the Friday/Saturday time period with the cold front that would lead to the highest chance of rain this week.

Taking Action:

With a rain chance today, you don’t need to cancel any outdoor plans as most of the day will be dry. In fact any yard work you still need to get done, do it today before the dangerous heat returns tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar within the WIBW Weather app to know where the rain is and remember if you hear thunder or see lightning seek shelter.

With the heat building into the area this week, especially Wednesday and Thursday, make sure you’re staying safe. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind.

Rain chances after today pick back up by Friday/Saturday. This is still a few days out so no need to cancel any outdoor plans at this time but keep on eye on the forecast the rest of the week for updates on specific details.



Despite several chances for rain in the next 8 days, there still isn’t a day that confidence is high enough to say it’s going to rain for most areas at a certain time. Models differ on specific details so this will be something to monitor daily. As the heat builds in by tomorrow, keep in mind there still remains some uncertainty on how hot/humid it will get but confidence is high enough to say heat indices would be between 100-110 especially Wednesday/Thursday.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of rain this morning with a slight chance for showers/storms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance for showers/storms. Highest chance of rain is near I-35 with a storm system impacting southern Kansas so it will depend how far north the system gets on impacts of rain and possible strong to severe storms. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs 98-103. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be similar weather but because it will be a warmer start to the day vs Wednesday morning, there is a possibility of it being hotter. The factors that would lead to it being cooler than Wednesday is more clouds and an easterly wind.

Rain chances increase Thursday night and could last on and off through Saturday. Again it won’t rain this entire time, it just remains a chance. There will be a slight cool down Friday with the bigger cool down this weekend.

Next week of course we’re monitoring Tuesday/Tuesday night with the possibility of rain on the 4th. Unfortunately at this time models are a decent chance for rain at times but it’s still more than a week away so it could still easily change. It is expected to be at least in the low-mid 90s (unless rain keeps it cooler).

Hail/wind risk for storms mainly this evening but a low chance late this afternoon (SPC/WIBW)

